Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of EQR opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

