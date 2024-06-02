Ergo Price Reaches $1.14 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Ergo has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.02 million and $554,288.51 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,824.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00674561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00122359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00223992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00089176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,585,018 coins and its circulating supply is 75,586,800 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

