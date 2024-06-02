Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

