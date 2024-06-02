Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 621,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,386. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

