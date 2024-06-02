Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $165.97 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.66 or 0.00042374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,646.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00673075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00122372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00063586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00225267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00088639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,357,981 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

