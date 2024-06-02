Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $455.82 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,793.98 or 0.05574126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $455.82 billion and $10.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00052758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,143,951 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

