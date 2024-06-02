Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Euronext Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. Euronext has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10.
Euronext Company Profile
