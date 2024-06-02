European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

European Wax Center stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in European Wax Center by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

