European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Down 0.6 %

European Wax Center stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in European Wax Center by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.