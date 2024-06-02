Everdome (DOME) 1-Day Volume Hits $619,130.23

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $619,130.23 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

