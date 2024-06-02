Evergy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Evergy in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.
Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
