Everscale Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $99.90 million and $1.31 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,129,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,036,588 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

