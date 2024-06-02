EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.4 %

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,600. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

