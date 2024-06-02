Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,959 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

