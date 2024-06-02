Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in UGI by 135.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
UGI Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.