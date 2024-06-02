Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in UGI by 135.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

