Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VCV opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This is an increase from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

