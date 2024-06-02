Evoke Wealth LLC Has $541,000 Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

