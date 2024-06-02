Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $631,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Woodward by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $187.16.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

