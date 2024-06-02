Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

RHP stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

