Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

