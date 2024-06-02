Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 78 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,774,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

