Financial Partners Group LLC Invests $297,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $282.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

