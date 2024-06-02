Financial Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. 8,617,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.