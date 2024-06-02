Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

