Financial Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

XPO traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. 1,587,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,853. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

