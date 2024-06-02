Financial Review: Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Urgent.ly and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.59%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Urgent.ly and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.13 $74.73 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $659.66 million 3.14 $11.88 million $0.18 173.84

Urgent.ly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% LiveRamp 1.80% 3.27% 2.54%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Urgent.ly on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

