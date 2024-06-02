Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.98). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.98), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.
Findel Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.
About Findel
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
