FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.61. The stock had a trading volume of 545,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,319. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $551.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

