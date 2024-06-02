First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FBZ opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FBZ Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 2.03% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

