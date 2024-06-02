First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
FTHY opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 45.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 38,343 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.
