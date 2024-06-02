First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 1,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

