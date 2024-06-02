First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in First United by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 178,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in First United in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First United during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First United by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. First United has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

