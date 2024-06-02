FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 627.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth $828,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FLNG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 296,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,630. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.11%.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
