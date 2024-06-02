Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.03

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.03 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.43). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.43), with a volume of 19,505 shares.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.61. The firm has a market cap of £70.43 million, a PE ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -952.38%.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

