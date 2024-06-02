FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 12,101,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

