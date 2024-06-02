FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

