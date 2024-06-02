Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,205,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

