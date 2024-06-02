Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,117 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $49,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortis by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

