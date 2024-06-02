Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
