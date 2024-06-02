Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

