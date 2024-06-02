Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:FLHY opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

