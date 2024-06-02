FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter worth about $248,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FRPH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.60. 28,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

