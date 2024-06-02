FY2024 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Lowered by Analyst

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.71). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $319,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

