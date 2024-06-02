G999 Trading Down 54.6% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $42.39 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00051998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.