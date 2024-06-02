Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 2,373,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,332. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,054,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

