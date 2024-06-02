GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.09.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $96,135,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

