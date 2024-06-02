Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,509,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

