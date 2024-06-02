GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.19 on Friday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.
Insider Activity at GitLab
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
