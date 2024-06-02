GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.19 on Friday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

