Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 490,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.