Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.4 %

FCNCA stock traded down $24.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,698.43. 413,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,673.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,543.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

