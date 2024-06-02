Global Endowment Management LP Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.