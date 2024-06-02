Global Endowment Management LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.00. 38,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,126. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $191.37. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

